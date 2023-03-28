Pittsburgh Weather: A tame Tuesday before rain, snow arrive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tuesday will be a dry and pleasant day with highs near 50 degrees.

Daily average High: 54 Low: 34

Sunrise: 7:11 Sunset: 7:41

Today: Dry with partly cloudy skies. Winds out of the northwest at 5-10mph.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: None.

Aware: Brief round of rain and snow tomorrow will bring gusty winds briefly to our area. Rain showers will be around this weekend on Friday and Saturday.

I think we see highs in the upper 40s, but this time of the year becomes tricky with forecasting highs. The sun's angle is increasing every day, along with our days (sunrise to sunset) getting longer. We also have plenty of dry air in place today, and dry air doesn't take as much energy to heat. This is another perfect day to see highs a couple of degrees warmer than I am forecasting.

Similar things happened yesterday, with highs hitting 55 degrees. I forecast a high of 51 degrees. Yesterday, when I did my temperature calculation, I came up with 56 degrees but lowered it, as most data was showing highs around 50 degrees. I am not making the same mistake today and have stuck with what I am calculating.

I do want to take a quick chance to talk about the windy days we have already seen here in our region so far this year. This winter started with a strong but weakening El Nino in place. El Nino is a global wind pattern best tested in the Pacific Ocean waters off the coast of Argentina. The reason I am bringing up El Nino is that this global wind pattern during winter oftentimes means a stronger-than-usual subtropical jet stream. We should expect an increase in wind advisories due to El Nino days, and there is evidence of that.

This year we saw four wind advisories issued by the NWS Pittsburgh offices in January and February. That's the same amount of days with wind advisories in 2022 as well. We average just above one a year, and no given year is guaranteed to have a wind advisory issued in January and February here. It's a notable increase in days.

Let's get back to the forecast. Looking ahead, we should see a brief round of rain with a rapid temperature drop on Wednesday late afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will go from the mid-to-low 50s to the 30s within around four hours. During the drop, expect a rain chance and some snow setting up behind the front. The biggest impact on Wednesday evening maybe with strong wind gusts as the front rolls through with winds gusting to 30-35mph.

We also have another chance for rain arriving on Friday with a low rain chance through the afternoon and then widespread rain chances for overnight into Saturday morning.

After a brief break, we should see a second round of rain coming through Saturday afternoon to the evening. Things wrap up on Sunday morning with a brief mix of winter weather.

