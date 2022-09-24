Pittsburgh Weather: A sunny Saturday gives way to a chilly and possibly rainy Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are waking up not as chilly as yesterday as some areas were in the upper 30s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

High pressure will keep things dry today with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. It'll be the better day of the weekend and the warmest temperature we will see all week.

Forecast for Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs KDKA Weather Center

A cold front will move in late tonight and Sunday bringing the chance for a few rain showers or stray thunderstorms but nothing severe is expected. Rain is expected to start around 5 am. for areas northwest and then continue on and off through the day as the system moves east.

Precipitation chances next six days - September 24, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

The showery and chilly weather will last through the start of the week on Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will be about 10 degrees below average by mid-week although it'll be dry with sunshine.

7-day forecast - September 24, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!