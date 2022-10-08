Pittsburgh Weather: A sunny but chilly Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a cold and frosty morning for some, clouds clear out and high pressure builds back in. Most areas should stay in the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect sunshine this afternoon but highs only in the low to mid-50s.

There is a Freeze Warning for Garrett Co. Maryland where temperatures could be as low as 30° tomorrow morning. Even this morning they are feeling below-freezing.

Freeze warning in place until Sunday morning KDKA Weather Center

There will be plenty of sunshine through the weekend, but our highs still struggle to get to 60. Sunday morning will also be a cold and frosty start with lows in the mid to upper 30s region-wide.

Monday morning, we see a little improvement and the start of the week is dry.

Warmer temperatures nearing 70 return mid-week but so do the chance for rain showers by the end of the week.

7-day forecast: October 8, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

