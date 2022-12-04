Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: A rollercoaster of temperatures into first week of December

By Kristin Emery

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're in for a bit of a rollercoaster of temperatures this coming week with lows dropping into the 20s tonight under clear skies.

Aware: Colder and clear tonight. Chilly tomorrow with some sun. 

Alert: None.

Winds will subside and sunshine and chilly air will prevail Sunday with highs near 40. The rollercoaster ramps up Monday with highs climbing back into the 50s and warming even into the upper 50s by Wednesday. Late week, the bottom drops out and temps begin to cool again back into the 40s.

We'll have nice sunshine Sunday and Monday, but shower chances return Tuesday and stick around for at least a little bit part of each day from Tuesday through the weekend. At this point, temperatures stay warm enough that they will be rain showers with no snow!

pittsburgh-7-day-12-3-2022.png
KDKA Weather Center

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on December 3, 2022 / 8:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

