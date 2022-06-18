Pittsburgh Weather: A Father's Day cooldown before temperatures rise again

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Enjoy the cooldown for Father's Day.

The rest of the evening will be quiet with lows dipping down into the upper 40s and lower 50s! So it will be chilly, and that wind will persist out of the NW at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Father's Day/Juneteenth tomorrow looks fabulous with temperatures in the mid-70s and lots of sunshine once again! The wind will still be breezy from time to time throughout the day.

Monday will be in the mid-70s again, but we're watching for a few showers in the afternoon. Storm chances look slim to none for now. The heat is back Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s returning, and the humidity will be high as well.

The first day of Summer is Tuesday, and it's certainly going to be feeling like it! Temperatures back off into the 80s by Thursday. By then, the next system will arrive giving us some storm chances for Thursday and drying out by the weekend.

