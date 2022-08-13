Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: A comfortable start to the weekend

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/13)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/13) 02:52

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's another gorgeous day with high-pressure overhead keeping things nice and dry with plenty of sunshine.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Highs will be just a hair below normal in the upper 70s and dew points stay low in the 40s and 50s making it feel pretty comfortable.

hourly.png
Hour-By-Hour temperatures - August 13, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Clouds will increase tonight so it won't be as chilly tomorrow morning. 

Scattered showers are possible for Sunday as an approaching low moves in. Highs will only be in the mid-70s and most areas will stay dry.

Don't expect a washout but it will feel a little like fall. 

Sunday night into Monday the chance for showers sticks around and a stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out on Monday. 

Tuesday stays a bit chilly with highs only in the low 70s with the chance for rain and we will warm back up by the end of the week with sunshine!

7-day.png
7-Day Forecast: August 13, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on August 13, 2022 / 7:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.