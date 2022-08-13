Pittsburgh Weather: A comfortable start to the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's another gorgeous day with high-pressure overhead keeping things nice and dry with plenty of sunshine.

Highs will be just a hair below normal in the upper 70s and dew points stay low in the 40s and 50s making it feel pretty comfortable.

Clouds will increase tonight so it won't be as chilly tomorrow morning.

Scattered showers are possible for Sunday as an approaching low moves in. Highs will only be in the mid-70s and most areas will stay dry.

Don't expect a washout but it will feel a little like fall.

Sunday night into Monday the chance for showers sticks around and a stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out on Monday.

Tuesday stays a bit chilly with highs only in the low 70s with the chance for rain and we will warm back up by the end of the week with sunshine!

