Pittsburgh Weather: A cold morning; first snow of season possible overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yes, it's cold this morning. Make sure the kids are ready for it. Morning lows should bottom out around 32 degrees.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the cold. (expires at 10 a.m.)

Aware: Bursts of snow are possible, with potential snow squalls this evening into Wednesday morning.

Sunrise is at 7:49 a.m., and we should hit the 32-degree mark briefly around that time. Highs today will hit the mid to low 40s. I have highs in the low 40s today in Pittsburgh, coming in at 42. Noon temperatures should already be in the low 40s, so most of our warming today will be in the morning hours.

A short wave trough will mean a return of thick clouds for the afternoon. I can't completely rule out some light rain, sprinkles, and even a wintry mix of precipitation happening during trick-or-treat hours. After 8 p.m., temperatures will begin dropping, and there will be a chance for a couple of bands of heavy snow rolling through. At this point, it looks like places south of Pittsburgh have the best chance of seeing a brief blast of heavy and wet snow between the hours of 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Lake effect snow showers will then linger through the morning hours on Wednesday.

Wednesday lows will be near 30 degrees. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 40s and may be the coldest afternoon of the next week. Thursday morning looks to be the coldest of the week.

I am forecasting a morning low in Pittsburgh of 28 degrees, with highs in the mid-40s. The weekend is looking warmer, with Friday highs in the mid-50s and lows on Friday in the mid-30s. Morning lows on Saturday will be in the mid-40s, with Saturday highs in the upper 50s. Not too bad. Scattered rain chances return Sunday with highs near 60.

