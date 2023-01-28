Pittsburgh Weather: A cloudy, mild Saturday on tap before temperatures drop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a cloudy but fairly mild Saturday in late January as highs are in the mid to upper 40s across the region and we'll only dip into the 30s by Sunday morning.

Alert: None.

Aware: Showers Sunday morning through early afternoon.

KDKA Weather Center

That mild air brings more rain showers early Sunday through mid-afternoon (rain showers) and another chance for a few showers returns Monday (possibly a few flakes mixing into the north near Interstate 80).

Highs will be near 40 again Monday before chillier air returns Tuesday and Wednesday. We may see a flake or a rain/snow shower in spots mid-week, but we are otherwise looking at a quiet end to January and start to February with Groundhog Day already on the docket late next week!

7-day forecast: Jan. 29, 2023. KDKA Weather Center

