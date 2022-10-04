Pittsburgh Weather: A cloudy, dry day with a chance of a passing shower

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Weak remnants of Hurricane Ian could bring a stray shower in some areas, but we'll largely be cool and dry.

Daily average High: 68 Low: 48

Sunrise: 7:20 Sunset: 6:58

Today: Cloudy, probably dry.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: None.

Aware: Nice warm-up arrives on Wednesday into Thursday. The coolest weather of the season so far arrives on Friday and sticks around through the weekend.

Ian is still sticking around and while you'll likely be dry, I can't rule out that 100 percent of our area will be dry. Areas that 'may' see some rain include the Laurel Highlands and Ridges of Westmoreland County. More than likely no rain makes it past eastward facing slopes of the Laurels. Rain showers for the center and eastern parts of the state will be moving to the west. No matter where you are skies will be cloudy through the day.

Highs today will be near yesterday's 63° that we hit for a high. I have us right there again, at 63° for today's high. Morning lows won't be as low due to cloud cover. I have Pittsburgh still bottoming out in the low 40s today after seeing a morning low of 40 yesterday. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10mph.

Looking ahead, we warm up to near 70 for highs on both Wednesday and Thursday. Things get a little wild late Thursday into Friday with the passage of a cool front. Friday temperatures should be dropping through the day with a low rain chance. It doesn't look like it will be too much right now. We go from a high of near 70 on Thursday to a high of just 53 on Friday. Temperatures stay a good ten degrees below average for the weekend.

