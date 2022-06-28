Pittsburgh Weather: A calm and cool Tuesday before more heat arrives

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cooldown ends today.

Today: Comfy again today, a little cool for the morning.

Alert: Low chance for a First Alert Day over next week with the next rain chance arriving on Saturday.

Aware: End of work week brief warm-up with highs near 90 on Friday.

Another 'Chamber of Commerce' day is expected across western Pennsylvania with sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s. Humidity levels will remain low with winds out of the north at 4-8 mph. It looks like there will be some higher clouds in place along and south of I-70 but besides that, the day should be sunny. The morning hours both today and also on Wednesday will be on the cool side with morning lows both mornings dropping into the 50s and in a couple of spots dropping into the 40s.

Severe weather looks to stay away for another week with the only decent shot of rain arriving on Saturday now. Saturday could be a washout with rain possible throughout the day. The heaviest of rain looks to arrive on Saturday morning, with the window for heaviest rain lasting through the early afternoon hours. Saturday rain totals look to be close to a half-inch.

Here's the tentative forecast for your July 4th festivities. KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July, Monday looks dry and pleasant. I know most 4ths are known for high humidity levels but at this point, it looks like humidity will be very low on Monday. So for the weekend, Saturday is looking like a potential washout. I am putting in an isolated rain chance for Sunday for now. Most, and the more reliable, data is showing Sunday dry.

Your 7-day forecast for June 28, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

