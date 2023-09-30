Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority launching new pilot program for in-home plumbing repairs

PWSA launching new pilot program for in-home plumbing repairs

PWSA launching new pilot program for in-home plumbing repairs

PWSA launching new pilot program for in-home plumbing repairs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The PWSA is launching a new pilot program for in-home plumbing repairs.

Customers who meet certain income requirements can get services for showerheads, toilets, and faucets.

The program also provides customers with access to strategies to reduce their water usage, which will help them save on their monthly bills.

The program details and eligibility requirements can be found here.