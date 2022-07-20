Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix to celebrate 40th anniversary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An estimated 50,000 attendees are expected in Schenley Park this weekend for the 40th anniversary of the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix.

Taking place July 23 and 24, the event is considered to be the nation's largest vintage street race and the only one staged on public roads.

"July in Pittsburgh is synonymous with the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix, and our community is excited to celebrate the PVGP's 40th anniversary," SportsPITTSBURGH Executive Director Jennifer Hawkins said. "Dan (DelBianco) and the PVGP Board of Directors will, once again, host one of the largest events on the Pittsburgh calendar, with proceeds directly benefitting Autism Pittsburgh and Merakey Allegheny Valley School," Hawkins added.

"The Pittsburgh community is vital to the success of our event," said Dan DelBianco, Executive Director of the PVGP. "It all starts with City Hall, where we have the tremendous support of elected officials, City Parks, Public Works, and the Special Events Committee. Pittsburgh is still the only city in the country to race vintage cars wheel-to-wheel on the streets," DelBianco said.

The 2021 event contributed more than $8.6 million to the community through direct visitor spending. New to this year's event, the race and other weekend events will be live-streamed.

"The race continues with the corporate sponsors and partner organizations that help us put on a show, too. But, it's the community itself that brings the PVGP and Race Weekend to life – our generous volunteers and the attendees who cheer on the racers," DelBianco added via a press release.