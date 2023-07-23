Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix takes place in Schenley Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another race weekend is in the books.

The 41st annual Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix has gotten the checkered flag for the season, but they will be back next year.

KDKA's Chris DeRose has a recap from the course and got to meet one local organization that takes everyday people out on the track.

The engines started firing up at 8:30 Sunday morning. Thousands of folks came to Schenley Park to see the 41st annual Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix.

There were several different races throughout the day, and every participant and many in attendance were helping to raise money for the Grand Prix's two charities, Autism-Pittsburgh and Merakey Allegheny Valley School.

Daniel Taylor has been volunteering for years, and Sunday, he was feeling the love from the city.

"This is all about people with severe mental and physical disabilities that really need help. And thank you, Pittsburgh, for what you have done, bringing in over $6 million for this event. We love you very much," Taylor said.

Many seemed to share Taylor's sentiments, as they were having fun on and off the course. And some spectators actually paid for a chance to take a lap in a car with a real race car driver.

This was thanks to MINI Track Rides, an organization that has been zipping people through the park for over 10 years.

How fast do they go? Well, MINI Track Rides Organizer, Vincent Longo, didn't want to put a mile-per-hour number on it.

"We go pretty fast. I am not going to say how fast, but we are all professional race car drivers here, and we have been doing this event for many years, and let's just say, I'm pretty sure we will give you a thrill."

John Paul Gera from Greensburg did a lap in a BMW, and he can attest a thrill was had.

"I just love the speed; it gives me adrenaline. Nothing else like cornering at 100 mph," Gera said.

If you want to come out next year and ride in one of these bad boys and have fun, you can. That is, of course, if you feel the need, the need for speed.