Pittsburgh Vietnamese restaurant shut down after inspector finds imminent hazard, rodent droppings and roaches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Vietnamese restaurant was shut down by the Allegheny County Health Department after an inspector found rodent droppings, roaches and fluid "seeping" through the basement walls.

The health department shut down Tan Lac Vien on Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill after an inspection on Thursday.

According to the health department's report, fluid was "seeping" through the basement walls and onto the food preparation area floors, which the inspector considers an "imminent hazard."

The inspector reportedly found a case of daikon radish with rodent droppings "on many, if not all, of the individual" vegetables. The inspector said the entire case was contaminated and thrown out. There were also rodent droppings in other areas like inside a fryer, behind pots, in a storage room and in the men's bathroom.

On top of the rodent droppings, an inspector said there were roaches throughout the basement, a problem that's exacerbated by "persistent water on the floor."

The report lists several other high-risk violations, which could lead directly to food-borne illness or injury, according to the health department.

The restaurant was still shut down as of Monday afternoon. Whenever it's back open, the health department's website will be updated.

The Allegheny County Health Department's Food Safety Program monitors and regulates about 8,500 permanent food businesses across the county like restaurants, food trucks, school cafeterias and food processing facilities.

The health department conducts inspections and also investigates consumer complaints. People who have concerns about something they experience while eating out can submit a complaint online.