Person safely escapes Uptown fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was able to escape a fire in Uptown on Thursday night.
Dispatchers said the call for a fire on Fifth Avenue came in just after 9 p.m. Heavy flames were seen coming from the second floor.
A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said there are apartments, which are partially being renovated, upstairs.
There's also a hair dresser business in the building. A BBQ restaurant that used to be there is no longer in business.
There's been no word on the cause of the fire.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.