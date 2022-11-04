Watch CBS News
Person safely escapes Uptown fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was able to escape a fire in Uptown on Thursday night. 

Dispatchers said the call for a fire on Fifth Avenue came in just after 9 p.m. Heavy flames were seen coming from the second floor.

One person was able to escape a fire at a building on Fifth Avenue on Nov. 3, 2022.  (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said there are apartments, which are partially being renovated, upstairs. 

There's also a hair dresser business in the building. A BBQ restaurant that used to be there is no longer in business. 

There's been no word on the cause of the fire. 

First published on November 3, 2022 / 10:15 PM

