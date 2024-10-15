Pittsburgh-area UFC Gyms teaching kids self-defense for free

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- October is National Bullying Awareness Month. It's an ongoing problem across our country, and a local gym is working to combat it.

This weekend, UFC Gyms in the Pittsburgh area will try to build kids' confidence by teaching them self-defense.

Abel Ramirez tries to instill strength and self-assurance in his 6-year-old son, who recently took jiu-jitsu classes at UFC Gym.

"I always tell my kids: Stand up for yourself," Ramirez said. "It's showing them that everything doesn't have to lead to violence."

They're skills that can be important for kids to have when faced with bullying, whether verbal, physical, or online.

In honor of National Bullying Awareness Month, UFC Gyms' locations in Market Square and at the Waterfront are hosting special classes this weekend to combat the problem.

Jessica Cline is the general manager at the Market Square location.

"They're going to be learning self-defense skills, wrestling techniques, how to kind of, defend themselves when they should come into a situation where they encounter something that might harm them," Cline said.

Cline said these courses help give kids confidence.

"Being able to stand up for who you are, doing the right thing for you, and feel confident that you can be prepared to encounter a world that may not be always so kind," Cline said.

Classes are free and will take place Friday at Market Square and Saturday at the Waterfront for kids ages 6 through 18.

"Everyone should be able to feel confident in their own shoes," Cline said.

This is the message Ramirez wants to send to his son.

"We don't want to let fear just creep in," Ramirez said.

The class at Market Square on Friday runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The class at the Waterfront on Saturday runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.