Pittsburgh Uber drivers frustrated with app issues as Steelers game nears

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As Steelers fans are planning to see Sunday's big game against the Cardinals, Uber drivers have a problem.

Their app is experiencing technical issues, and drivers say they're worried they may miss a lucrative weekend.

Many Uber drivers are not happy about the pause in services, hoping they won't miss this weekend filled with potential rides.

Jake Parison has been an Uber driver for a few years. He says an update came on his phone Saturday on his Uber app, and since that update, he can't drive or see requests. He says the support team is looking into the issue and that it will be resolved in 72 hours.

"I talked to support, and they said there's a glitch in the system, and they can't fix it, they're trying their best, give them a couple of days, and in the meantime, me and my fellow drivers are losing money left and right."

Not in time to benefit from the busy weekend due to the Steelers home game. He says other drivers are experiencing the same issue, but the only response from Uber is they'll get them "on the road soon."

He asked them about lost wages, and Uber said there was nothing they could do.

"With the Steelers game coming up tomorrow and everything, we're losing a ton of money; it's one of the biggest days of the year besides New Year's Eve and Thanksgiving or Black Friday," Parison said.

Uber riders are seeing a quadruple surge in pricing for rides as well.

"At the airport, they definitely were. They were double. Sixty-nine dollars, then $35," said rider Jesus Tremillo.

Like other Uber drivers, they depend on games and weekends like these for business. KDKA-TV has reached out to Uber for comment.