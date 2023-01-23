Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Travel Showcase wraps up a successful weekend at David L. Lawrence Convention Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburghers had a chance over the weekend to turn their dream trips into reality at the Pittsburgh Travel Showcase, presented by AAA.

Visitors were able to meet 1-on-1 with top travel service representatives to learn more about national and international trips.

AAA says taking the time to think about your trip in advance can save you some money in the long run.

This was the sixth year for the showcase and event organizers say this year might've had their best turnout yet. 

