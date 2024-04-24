Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh to see a cooler, cloudy and breezy day before the return of cold air overnight

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/24)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/24) 02:55

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are on "freeze watch" once again.  

Now today will be pleasant with the cold temperatures really being felt on Thursday morning.  

Model ensembles show there's a chance (low) that Pittsburgh could see lows as cold as 30° on Thursday morning.  The City of Bridges will likely see temperatures bottom out around 33°. The chance for temperatures falling below 32° goes higher for places north of Pittsburgh and that is where freeze watches have been posted this morning for Thursday morning.  

temp3.png
Freeze Watch in place for northern counties until 10 a.m. on Thursday KDKA Weather Center

You know the drill - protect those tender plants and vegetation.

Today is more of a transition day as we will slowly see atmospheric temperatures cooling through the day.  

Now sometimes we don't feel at the surface what is going on in the entire atmosphere and today will be one of those days.  The "absolute" temperature (taken from top to bottom of the atmosphere) will be going down throughout the day.  

At the surface though, we will see temperatures go from near 50° this morning to the mid to upper 50s for afternoon highs. Temperatures will then begin to dip as soon as around 4 p.m.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we have three warm fronts that will sweep through our area by Sunday. 

temp4.png
We've seen the third-most rain so far this year in April in 2024.  KDKA Weather Center

The first arrives on Thursday evening. Highs go from near 60 on Thursday to the 70s on Friday. We also have fronts indicated to sweep through on Saturday and Sunday.  

The fronts will keep rain chances in the forecast but I only have low rain chances on most of these days. The best rain chance will come on Saturday morning with light rain expected throughout the morning.  

Rain chances drop to isolated for Saturday afternoon.

temp1.png
7-day forecast: April 24, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

First published on April 24, 2024 / 7:03 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

