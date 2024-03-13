Pittsburgh TikTok creators critical of legislation that could ban popular app

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The U.S. House passed legislation that could ban TikTok in the U.S.

More than 170 million Americans use the popular social media platform to create, educate and entertain. The legislation would require TikTok's parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, to sell the app within six months to stay in U.S. app stores.

"I'm afraid that if it gets taken away, the younger generation is not going to be as connected as they were before," said Arjun Manjunath.

Many from both sides of the aisle believe TikTok is a national security risk because the Chinese government could use it to spy on Americans and spread misinformation.

"The language in the bill does not restrict this to TikTok. It restricts to any social media platform they feel interferes with the election," "The Older Millennial," a popular creator, said.

Manjunath, a Pittsburgh TikToker and college student, has more than 43,000 followers on the app. He thinks small businesses will be hurt by the ban.

"I'm more concerned for small businesses and people who really rely on that app to put themselves on the map," he said.

Major TikTokers, like "The Older Millennial," said if mental health is the reason to get rid of TikTok, then all social media should be banned.

"Facebook is not healthy for your mental health, Instagram is not healthy, Threads isn't and Twitter is a mine field," he said.

South Hills native Brent TV, a TikTok star with over 6 million followers, said removing or changing the social media platform to a different owner would also threaten people's livelihoods.

"TikTok has provided for a lot of people. It's provided for a lot of families. I've seen people from all over, from 18 to 70, on the app," he said. "That right there is incredible."

TikTok has condemned the bill, saying it is an infringement on the right to express oneself freely. It hopes the U.S. Senate will consider the impact a ban could have on the economy.