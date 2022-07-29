Pittsburgh police: Thieves using USB cables to steal cars

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say thieves are using USB cables to steal cars.

Pittsburgh Police Sergeant Tom Huerbin said the warning comes out of Milwaukee, where he said an organized group has stolen more than 1,500 cars using USB cords.

Police said they are targeting Kia or Hyundai cars with model years ranging from 2008 to 2019.

Huerbin said the thieves look for unlocked Kias and Hyundais and then use a USB cord, like a cell phone charger, to start the car and drive off.

Huerbin said while the problem originated states away, there is evidence that thieves in Pittsburgh know about it now.

"In June, we had 5 Hyundai or Kia models taken," Huerbin said. "This month so far, we've had 15. So, obviously, it's on the rise in the area here."

Police say if you own a Hyundai or Kia, buy a steering wheel lock for added protection.