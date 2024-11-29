More than 7,600 people participate in 34th YMCA Turkey Trot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than 7,600 people participated in Thursday's YMCA Turkey Trot in Pittsburgh.

A 1-mile family run, a 5K, and a 5-mile were all part of the 34th year for the event, which featured record-breaking participation this year.

"The Turkey Trot is a cherished tradition in Pittsburgh that reflects the true spirit of Thanksgiving," said Amy Kienle, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh. "From the generosity of our participants to the food donations collected, this event continues to show how our community comes together to make a difference."

"This year's Turkey Trot is a testament to the Pittsburgh spirit of giving and togetherness," said Troy Schooley, P3R CEO. "It's incredible to see thousands of people come together, not only for the joy of moving but also to give back to their neighbors and inspire hope for the holidays."

Participants ranged from infants to people in their 90s and many wore Thanksgiving-themed constumes.