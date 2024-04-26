Pittsburgh teenager wins spot in FBI's National Academy Youth Leadership Program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Mount Lebanon high school student will get to take part in a one-of-a-kind summer experience.

Nora Lauth is just 14 years old and she won a spot in this year's FBI National Academy Youth Leadership Program.

Now, Nora is just one of 62 future leaders who will travel to Quantico this June to learn directly from FBI agents.

Thousands of students across the country entered and only eight teenagers from our area were interviewed for a spot, including Nora.

"I'm very excited, it's a really big accomplishment for me, and I think that it will be really fun," she said. "I'm excited for the new opportunities I'll be able to achieve there."

Nora is also the daughter of the former Mount Lebanon police chief and current Carnegie Mellon University Police Chief Aaron Lauth.