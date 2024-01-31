Pittsburgh teacher to run in 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teacher in Pittsburgh with big goals is headed down south this weekend.

Elaina Balouris Tabb is a math teacher at Oakland Catholic High School, and she is going to Orlando, Florida this weekend with hopes of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

She will race in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Saturday as a marathon runner. Tabb qualified for this weekend's event after running her marathon in 2 hours, 28 minutes and 4 seconds.

To qualify, women had to run a marathon in 2 hours and 37 minutes and under between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 5, 2023.

She says this weekend's trials will be exactly five months to the day since she gave birth to her daughter.

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics are from July 26 to Aug. 11 in France. There will be 32 sports at the Summer Olympics, including basketball, skateboarding, surfing and table tennis. There will be 35 venues for the sporting events.