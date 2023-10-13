Pittsburgh-area Taylor Swift fans flock to theaters for "Eras Tour" movie

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — Taylor Swift announced her new movie, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," hit theaters on Thursday, a day earlier than scheduled.

Fans of the superstar did not waste any time and went to see the movie at the Cinemark North Hills and XD.

"Me and my mom have been Swifties since I was 4 years old," Hailey Duffy said.

Swift planned to have the big release on Oct. 13, her favorite number, but chose to surprise her fans a day early.

It's a cinematic concert experience and an opportunity for those who couldn't attend her concerts in person. It is also a chance for those who loved the concerts so much the first time around to celebrate it again with fellow fans in a theater.

"I've seen the concert and we're coming here to see it again," Brilee Edwards said.

Fans were encouraged by Swift to dress up as their favorite lyrics, themes in music videos or in any era that relates to them.

"I'm an 'Anti-Hero' ghost," Edwards said.

The anticipation for the film was palpable. Domestic pre-sales set records with a 10 times higher demand than any other event film for Cinemark.

Because of the demand, the theater chain is offering fans more than just a visual experience. There are also collectible Swift-themed popcorn tubs filled with iridescent popcorn.

"They put pink glitter on the popcorn," Lilah Boeh said. "I got two cans of this. I made two bracelets with my favorite songs on them."

Swift also set a special price for the show, charging her birth year of 1989, $19.89, for adults and her lucky number of 13, $13.13, for kids and seniors.

Though the prices are higher than typical movie tickets, fans coming to see the film are hoping for some surprises.

"I hope we get new songs," Izzy Leighty said. I know she changed up the songs a little bit."

