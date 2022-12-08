Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Symphony Holiday Pops concerts begin this week

By Kristine Sorensen

date 2022-12-08

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The sounds of the season are in all their glory when the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra plays them.  

The Pittsburgh Symphony Holiday Pops concerts begin Dec. 9 at Heinz Hall. Special guests will sing traditional holiday songs, including a Broadway star and the Mendelssohn choir. There will even be a guest appearance by Santa.

In addition, the Heinz Hall garden plaza is transformed into a free "kids-play selfie garden" with characters from Daniel Tiger and other Fred Rogers Productions shows.

For times for the free garden play and to purchase tickets to the shows, go to the PSO's website.

Kristine Sorensen joined KDKA as a reporter/anchor in April 2003. She anchors KDKA-TV News at 5 p.m., as well as special reports and Kidsburgh stories, in partnership with Kidsburgh.org​, featuring the positive things in our community for kids and families. Kristine also hosted "Pittsburgh Today Live" for 11 years on KDKA.

