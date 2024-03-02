Watch CBS News
SWAT situation in Pittsburgh's Friendship neighborhood unfolding as man barricades himself inside a home

By Patrick Damp, Lauren Linder

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police and SWAT respond to man barricaded inside home
Police and SWAT respond to man barricaded inside home 00:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is barricaded inside a home in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the man is barricaded inside a third-floor apartment in the 300 block of South Atlantic Avenue in Friendship. 

Police have said the man does not live there and they are verbally negotiating with him in an attempt to get him out. 

He also has active warrants out for his arrest. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 10:12 AM EST

