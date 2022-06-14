City offering grants to violence prevention organizations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The city of Pittsburgh is offering grants of up to $90,000 to help prevent violence.

The STOP the Violence Community Investment Fund plans to offer grants to groups with programs that work with the city's existing Group Violence Intervention strategy, which works through a partnership of community members, law enforcement officials and social service providers.

"It's time to address violence as a public health crisis that is treatable and preventable," said Mayor Ed Gainey in a press release. "We know that no single organization can effectively eliminate violence on its own, which is why my Administration is focused on community partnerships. The STOP the Violence Community Investment Fund will allow us to support community organizations who are committed to a bold vision of ending violence and making Pittsburgh safe for everyone."

Organizations that help people overcome risk factors for violent behavior can apply for grants for any amount between $15,000 and $90,000.

For more information on eligibility and how to apply, click here. The deadline is noon on July 5.