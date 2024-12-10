Thieves have stolen more than $3 million worth of vehicles since September, Pittsburgh police say

Thieves have stolen more than $3 million worth of vehicles, Pittsburgh police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thieves have stolen hundreds of vehicles across the city, targeting neighborhoods like Brookline, Pittsburgh police said.

Leonard Vargo has lived in Brookline for years, and he's feeling uneasy about the rash of people committing these crimes in the area.

"Years ago, this never happened," Vargo said. "You worry about things getting stolen, money, guns. It happens quite often, which leads to more crime."

At least two people tell KDKA-TV their vehicles were taken by thieves in the past week in the neighborhood, but it's a problem that's ongoing and not just in Brookline.

Police said Brookline is one of the hardest hit areas, along with Carrick, Knoxville, Beltzhoover and Sheraden.

Since September, people have stolen more than $3 million worth of vehicles, with Kias, Hyundais and Hondas targeted the most.

In September, thieves stole 75 vehicles. Police recovered 61. In October, the amount rose to 108, with 81 recovered. In November, it decreased to 71 stolen, with 49 recovered. In December, so far there have been 30 stolen, with 12 recovered.

"There are all kinds of jobs out there. You don't need to steal," Vargo said.

Police urge you to take precautions by making sure your doors are locked, not leaving firearms inside and putting away garage door openers in the glove box.

"I check my car every day, make sure it's locked," Vargo said.

Vargo doesn't take any chances because he doesn't want to be the next victim.

"I never keep anything of value in a car. I'll make sure I take it out every day if I have something of value," Vargo said.

If you have any information about recent thefts in the city, call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.