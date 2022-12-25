Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 17 game vs. Ravens flexed to 'Sunday Night Football'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers will play in a primetime matchup two weeks in a row. Sunday's AFC North showdown has been flexed into the 8:20 p.m. timeslot, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
Pittsburgh's faint playoff hopes remain alive following Saturday's dramatic 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Steelers (7-8) will travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens (10-5) on Jan. 1 for their second of two divisional games against their arch-rival.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.