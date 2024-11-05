Steelers reportedly trade for wide receiver Mike Williams from New York Jets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly traded for wide receiver Mike Williams from the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Steelers will send a 2025 5th-round pick to the Jets for the veteran receiver.

Williams, 30, has 12 receptions for 166 yards and no touchdowns this season.

A former Clemson Tiger in college, Williams was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers with the seventh pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

While with the Chargers, Williams caught 309 passes for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns.