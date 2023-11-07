Pittsburgh Steelers to wear throwback jerseys against Green Bay Packers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday afternoon that the throwback jerseys are making a comeback.

These uniforms were last worn on Christmas Eve against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. The jerseys feature block letters and numbers on a traditional-looking jersey, which is a nod to the 1970s Steelers teams.

Former Houston Texans' great J.J. Watt took to social media in support of the throwback uniform and believes it should be the Steelers' permanent jersey.

make ‘em permanent.



and yellow endzones. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 7, 2023

J.J.'s brother, and Steelers' all-pro linebacker, T.J. Watt, talked about the significance of wearing the throwback uniform.

"I think it's really cool," said linebacker T.J. Watt on Steelers.com. "It means a lot that we can wear the jerseys they wore and being a part of that tradition is awesome.

"Those guys still take a lot of pride in what they did, and we take a lot of pride in being able to carry on that legacy and play for the Steelers. That is what makes this organization so special, the true tradition."

Steelers' quarterback Kenny Pickett also talked about last year's game against the Raiders and how special it is to carry on that tradition.

"I think it's awesome," Pickett told Steelers.com. "The Steelers have such a rich history, and we want to continue that tradition. You think back on all of the great players who wore the jersey before you, especially Franco Harris. Going back to last year and how special that game was and getting that win for him. It will be another special game on Sunday."

The Steelers host the Packers at 1 p.m. on KDKA on Sunday, Nov. 12.