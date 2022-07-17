Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt set to join the '99 Club' in Madden NFL 23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, T.J. Watt, is set to add another impressive award to his résumé if recent leaks are to be believed.

Watt is set to join five other players, including Pittsburgh's own Aaron Donald, as a member of the prestigious '99 Club' in Madden NFL 23, the newest football video game. Watt's potential inclusion means he will have the highest overall rating in the game.

The honor is not unfounded for Watt, who took home the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award at the NFL Honors ceremony in February. The Wisconsin native secured 42 of the media panel's 50 votes.

Watt's 22.5 sacks tied Michael Strahan's record for most in NFL history since sacks began being recorded in 1982. The Steelers linebacker claimed his 22.5 sacks in just 15 regular-season games played. Watt also amassed 64 combined tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, 39 QB hits, 5 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, and 7 passes defended, according to Pro Football Reference.

Watt became just the seventh Steelers player to win the DPOY award, joining the likes of Joe Greene, Mel Blount, Jack Lambert, Rod Woodson, James Harrison, and Troy Polamalu.

You can play as Watt and fellow Steelers players when Madden NFL 23 hits shelves on August 19, 2022.