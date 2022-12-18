Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt becomes third-fastest player to reach 75 NFL sacks since 1982

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, T.J. Watt, entered some pretty elite company Sunday afternoon during Pittsburgh's 24-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Appearing in his 84th career game, T.J. Watt became the third-fastest player to reach 75.0 NFL sacks since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, trailing only Reggie White (65 games), and his brother, J.J. Watt (83 games).

Against the Panthers, Watt, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, registered two total tackles and 1.5 sacks.