Steeler Stephon Tuitt announces retirement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After eight years with the Steelers, Stephon Tuitt is retiring from football.

"After the tragic loss of my brother Richard, and upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football," Tuitt said in a statement Wednesday.

Statement from Stephon Tuitt: pic.twitter.com/46iOoOZZZW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 1, 2022

Tuitt was selected by the Steelers in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He played in 91 regular season games and started in 79, but he hasn't played since his brother was killed in a hit-and-run last year.

"I want to thank everyone for the love and support they have shown both on and off the field, and again want to thank The Rooney Family, Coach Tomlin, and the entire Pittsburgh organization. It was an honor and a privilege to play for this historic team. Go Steelers," Tuitt said.

In another statement, General Manager Omar Khan thanked Tuitt for "all he did" during his career with the Steelers.

Statement from GM Omar Khan on Stephon Tuitt: pic.twitter.com/HD3ILS1GJt — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 1, 2022

"Stephon has always handled himself with class and maturity as he continues to be a great husband, father, son and family man in his personal life," Khan said. "Now that he has informed us he is retiring from football, we are all thrilled to see what he becomes as a person and professional after graduating from Notre Dame this past month. We are excited for what lies ahead in his life and will continue to support him in any way we can."