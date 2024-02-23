Pittsburgh Steelers release center Mason Cole

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have released center Mason Cole.

The team announced the news on Friday. Cole was the team's starting center for the last two seasons, starting 35 combined regular season and postseason games during that span. KDKA-TV's Bob Pompeani reports the move saves the Steelers about $5 million in cap space.

He signed with Pittsburgh after the 2021 season. Before that, he spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals.

He was drafted in the third round of the 2018 draft out of the University of Michigan.

NFL free agency begins on March 13 at 4 p.m.