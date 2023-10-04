Pittsburgh Steelers players participate in annual healthy cooking demo in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are teaming up to promote breast cancer screenings in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and two players spent some time on Tuesday cooking for a cause.

Several players took part in the annual UPMC cooking demonstration at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Calvin Austin III and Elandon Roberts joined the @UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital & @UPMCHillmanCC's nutrition & culinary staff to demonstrate the preparation of healthy dishes for breast cancer patients & survivors. #CrucialCatch



Calvin Austin III and Elandon Roberts teamed up with the nutrition staff and culinary staff from the hospital along with the Hillman Cancer Center to prepare healthy dishes for breast cancer patients and survivors in a team competition-style event.

"It's something I wanted to take part in, help with," said Austin. "It's important to help the women out and hopefully have an impact. It also helps us get out of our comfort zone."

Roberts says that he wanted to take part in the event when he was asked, having recently lost his mother-in-law to breast cancer last year. His grandmother also passed away from breast cancer before he was born.

"It hit the family hard," said Roberts. "I just wanted to do something. I know it's nothing I will understand being a man, but I want women to know I support them 100 percent."

"I remember my mother-in-law went through it," said Roberts. "She cut a lot of foods she ate off her diet. She juiced a lot. I have seen it full focus. I do understand the importance of healthy eating when they are going through the treatment and when they are recovering it's important to continue it."