Pittsburgh Steelers pay tribute to past greats with 2023 Hall of Honor ceremony

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday night was a celebration for Steeler Nation, where four icons who helped shape the rich history of the Pittsburgh Steelers were recognized in the Hall of Honor.

The Steelers inducted four members into the Hall of Honor class of 2023 Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Sunday's mid-season matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The legends include James Harrison, Ray Mansfield, Gerry Mullins, and Aaron Smith.

Together, they made their mark on history by being a part of 10 Super Bowl championships that paved the way for Steelers football.

"This puts you in that category of legendary Steelers," Harrison said.

At the half-time show of Sunday's game, the Hall of Honor class stood on the field to be recognized in a short ceremony.

Aaron Smith shared how he felt when he got the call.

"It was an unbelievable moment when I got the phone call. It was an unbelievable moment, but then to be here now and the reality of this to celebrate with my family," Smith said.

Smith says they are still close as teammates and friends.

"They were good guys, and to be honest with you, a lot of us played together for 8-10 years, [and] you build those relationships, and you want to play for each other because you're not just teammates, you are friends now."

Ray Mansfield talked about the good days.

"We had a lot of great times in the 70s; we got to see the beginning of Steeler Nation and got to lay the groundwork of what this great organization is today."

Saturday night and Sunday's half-time show were filled with remembering and honoring the greats who helped shape Steelers football.