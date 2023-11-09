Former Steeler, NOBLE team up to protect minority children with ID kits

By: KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new initiative kicked off at Acrisure Stadium with community members and former players, including John Banaszak.

"It's an opportunity for me to give back to the community, to be able to be part of an organization that will hopefully help save lives," said the former Pittsburgh Steeler.

The team and NOBLE, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, are teaming up to help protect minority children one ID kit at a time.

The plan is to distribute more than 1 million child ID kits nationwide. The National Child ID Program stopped in Chicago first, now it's Pittsburgh.

"The ID for kids is very important and crucial for our community," said Commander Shawn Ellies, President of NOBLE Pittsburgh.

Everything you need comes in an envelope. You add your personal information, open the applicator solution to create a fingerprint for each finger, use the corner section to store your DNA by closing your lips along the outline, and you're all done.

"You put it in your bible, you put in your safety deposit box, you put it somewhere, to where if it's needed, you could get it, if you don't need it, it'll just be there. It's a safeguard," former Pittsburgh Assistant Police Chief Maurita Bryant tells KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah.

According to the FBI, more than 350,000 children are reported missing each year. Nearly 60% are children of color.

Banaszak believes these kits are about creating a line of defense. "I'm a defensive coach, I am a defensive player, and you could become very satisfied to know that help is only an envelope away," he said.

The next step, when it comes to this initiative, is to work with state lawmakers to create the Ebony Alert, like your Amber and Silver alerts, but for Black and brown children.