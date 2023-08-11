Steelers to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first preseason game of the year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a day Steelers Nation has been waiting for all year as the black and gold get ready for their first preseason game!

The best part is you'll be able to catch the game on KDKA-TV and streaming live on KDKA.com.

The preseason is a chance for coaches, rookies, and veterans alike to work out the kinks before the regular season gets underway.

This game is an opportunity for the starts to find some continuity together.

The team has of course been hard at work at Saint Vincent the last few weeks and now they get to implement a lot of what they've been practicing into an actual game -- and for some other players on the roster, it's a chance to earn a job.

Head coach Mike Tomlin wouldn't commit to exactly how much the starters would play and running back Najee Harris says you probably won't see guys playing the whole game.

"You wouldn't want guys to play the whole game," Harris said. "I'm not coach, obviously, but you'd want to give guys a couple of series, get some film out there so when we come back we can look at it, correct it, see what we can do better. But there's a fine line."

"All that are healthy are scheduled to play at this juncture," Tomlin said. "How much they'll play is to be determined."

There will certainly be eyes on quarterback Kenny Pickett and how well he leads the offense.

Running back Jaylen Warren earned his spot last year around this time and he says these are the moments where players have to show and prove themselves.

KDKA's coverage is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and the Steelers and Buccaneers will take the field with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

To watch the game here in Pittsburgh on KDKA.com, click here.