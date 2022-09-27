Steelers' Najee Harris unveils grab-and-go breakfast cart at Barack Obama Academy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If Najee Harris isn't making moves on the football field, he's doing it in the community.

On Tuesday morning, Harris helped unveil a new grab-and-go breakfast cart at Barack Obama Academy in Pittsburgh to make sure no students are left hungry.

"I understand what they're going through because not too long ago I was in these bleachers," said Steelers running back Najee Harris. "Not too long ago, I was in their shoes struggling at home".

According to the non-profit organization GENYOUth, about 1 in 10 Pennsylvania households are food insecure, so Harris, GENYOUth and the American Dairy Association donated the grab-and-go breakfast cart.

TACKLING FOOD INSECURITY: Najee Harris and non-profit organizations are joining together to provide a Grab and Go Breakfast Cart to #Pittsburgh schools.



They unveiled the cart at Obama Academy this morning.



Of course students were thrilled to see @ohthatsNajee22 ! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/HazhUGRwtN — Briana Smith (@brianasmithnews) September 27, 2022

"Often breakfast in the cafeteria is a challenge," said Ann Marie Krautheim who is the GENYOUth CEO. "It takes extra time to make it from the bus to the cafeteria, and sometimes there's the stigma associated with eating breakfast in the cafeteria at school."

Starting next week, more than 600 students can choose from milk, fruit, whole grains and protein for breakfast.

GENYOUth CEO Ann Marie Krautheim said this program is proven to increase participation in meals by 27 percent.

"Almost a third of the students are getting breakfast who weren't before which is tremendously important because it helps with their nutritional intake as well as their academic performance," said Krautheim.

"The kids right now are our future in America," said Harris. "For us to find ways where we can keep helping them out and making sure they are at tip-top and have the strength to go on in life and move forward, I think that's very important."

Harris and GENYOUth are also focused on the students' physical activity. They're donating 26 NFL flag-in-schools kits to promote health and fitness through flag football.

"For me to get out, obviously was playing sports. So, to play sports and get out and at least 60 minutes a day is always healthy," said Harris. "You always want to keep your body in the best shape and as healthy as possible."