Watch CBS News
Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers' Mitch Trubisky named starting quarterback on depth chart

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: September 4, 2022 (Pt. 3)
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: September 4, 2022 (Pt. 3) 02:55

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have named their starting quarterback for Week 1.

The team announced its depth chart on Monday, and Mitch Trubisky was listed as the starting quarterback. Mason Rudolph is the backup while rookie Kenny Pickett is No. 3.

Trubisky started the Steelers' three preseason games and was atop the depth chart during training camp. Back in March, with the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team signed Trubisky to a two-year deal. 

The Steelers then drafted Pickett in the first round of the NFL Draft. 

The Steelers open the regular season on Sept. 11 at the Bengals. 

First published on September 5, 2022 / 4:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.