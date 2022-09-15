Pittsburgh Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick named AFC defensive player of the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was named the AFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday.

Fitzpatrick had a standout game in the Steelers' overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Minkah Magic 🪄@minkfitz_21 has been named Week 1's AFC Defensive Player of the Week‼️



📝: https://t.co/xWa4Ed1TGh pic.twitter.com/QKslgtVNyt — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 14, 2022

He picked off Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and returned it for a touchdown in the first quarter. He also blocked the potential go-ahead extra-point attempt from Bengals kicker Evan McPherson with 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter, preserving a 20-20 tie.

Fitzpatrick had a team-high 14 total tackles in the win. The Steelers host the New England Patriots on Sunday.