Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane proposes to girlfriend

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Robert Spillane is a pretty happy man right now.

The linebacker popped the question to his girlfriend, Shelby, yesterday. She said yes.

Spillane received regular playing time on the Steelers' defense after starting linebacker, Devin Bush, tore his ACL during the 2020 season. 

The 26-year-old returned to Pittsburgh for the 2021 season and registered 56 total tackles during the campaign.

First published on May 28, 2022 / 5:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

