Pittsburgh Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. organizes school supply giveaway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. is giving back by helping kids get ready for school.

The rookie cornerback hosted a school supply giveaway on Tuesday. The event was to help students of the Jasmine Nyree Campus and the Sheraden area.

While the Pittsburgh native had to miss the event because of football practice, his father, former Steeler Joey Porter Sr., was there to help.

"We are trying to service as much as we can for the kids in the West End and Sheraden. School is starting, school is around the corner, so it's always good to start things off with everything they need in school supplies," Porter Sr. said.

All of the items were gathered through an Amazon wish list put together by the Porter family.