Pittsburgh Steelers receive approval to build global brand throughout Ireland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have been granted permission to expand their global brand throughout Ireland and Northern Ireland.

As part of the NFL's Global Markets Program, the team can now carry out "in-person activities such as fan and youth football activities," the NFL and Steelers announced via a press release Tuesday.

"We are excited to have been granted the rights to engage more deeply with our fans in Ireland," Steelers President Art Rooney II said. "My family has deep roots throughout Ireland, and being able to connect with our fans across the Island is something special to our organization. My father did so much in Ireland during his lifetime, first as one of the founders of the Ireland Funds, then as Ambassador. We look forward to growing our fan base and the love of American football in the years to come."

The franchise has embraced its Irish roots, playing an NFL preseason game in Dublin's Croke Park against the Chicago Bears in 1997, making it the first and only NFL game played in Ireland to date.

"We are thrilled the Pittsburgh Steelers have been awarded the marketing and commercial rights to the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland," said Brett Gosper, Head of NFL Europe & UK. "With their deep roots and heritage, the Steelers make for a fantastic partner in helping to grow and engage with the passionate NFL fan base across the island of Ireland. Growing the game globally is a major strategic priority for the League and 32 clubs, and the 'Global Markets Program' will continue to help accelerate the momentum and interest in our sport around the world."

With this approval, the Steelers' long-term goals include playing another game in Ireland.