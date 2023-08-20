Pittsburgh Steelers fans pack Acrisure Stadium for preseason game against Buffalo Bills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Fans returned to Acrisure Stadium to cheer on the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time in seven months in a matchup against the Buffalo Bills. It wasn't just the first home game of the year, but also the only home game of the preseason, and it was one to remember for diehard fans.

Football is back in Pittsburgh.

The last time Tina Robinson went to a game in the Steel City with her friends, Janeen Sinclair and Louise Spears, was before the pandemic when the stadium was still called Heinz Field.

"I'm so happy that I could cry," Robinson said.

Robinson and Sinclair don't live in the area anymore, as Robinson is now in Delaware and Sinclair in Arizona, but they still call Pittsburgh their home.

"We were raised Steelers and we're still Steelers," Sinclair said. "My son is a Steeler, my grandson, my granddaughter, everybody, we're still Steelers, even in Arizona."

Coming to this game meant that much more to see the team reveal Franco Harris' new retired jersey display in the FedEx Great Hall.

"We grew up in Mount Holly, New Jersey, and we all went to school with his family, his friends," Robinson said.

It also marked a special occasion for many kids, like Frank Howard IV, and his sister, Josie, of McMurray, as the team celebrated "Family Day."

"It's my first time being here and I'm very excited and pumped," eight-year-old, Frank said.

There were games like cornhole, performances from the drumline, and face painting.

"It makes my outfit complete," Josie said.

In the stadium, Bills player and McKees Rocks-native, Damar Hamlin played to his hometown crowd for the first time since his cardiac arrest more than seven months ago.

Cameron Ruggles lives in South Park and came with his uncle Mike Stinson, and Mike's son, Jacob. Mike used to live in Bethel Park. He and Jacob now live in Southern California.

"Overcoming the circumstances that happened last year, you know, it's like a blessing that he can even step on a field again," Ruggles said.

What a way to get Steeler Nation hyped for the coming months.

"We've got a lot of young talent and it's going to be a great year," Mike said.

Fans are already making their predictions.

"Kenny's the man. They're going to gather around him and he's going to lead us to victory," Jacob said.

They're feeling optimistic.

"We've got to get that next Super Bowl," Robinson said.

The Steelers will be back at Acrisure Stadium to kick off the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10.