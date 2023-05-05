Legendary Steelers coach Bill Cowher gets honorary degree from Duquesne University

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher received an honorary degree from Duquesne University on Friday.

Cowher, who was awarded an honorary doctorate of humane letters, was the commencement speaker for spring 2023 graduates of the McAnulty College of Liberal Arts.

Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was awarded with an honorary degree from Duquesne University on May 5, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

Before the ceremony, Cowher reflected on the role the university played in his life, saying he grew up watching the Duquesne Dukes play basketball, which was his passion.

"This university has always been an integral part of my journey that I've had, so it's very special to have this honor today," he said.

Cowher, a Pittsburgh native, was the Steelers' head coach for 15 seasons, leading the team to a Super Bowl win in 2005.

Duquesne also gave philanthropic leader Catharine M. Ryan an honorary degree.

Duquesne said more than 1,300 students will be graduating at ceremonies Friday and Saturday.