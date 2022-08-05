Steelers cancel Friday Night Lights practice because of storm

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Steelers canceled their much-anticipated Friday Night Lights practice because of storms.

With the team back in Latrobe for the first time since 2019, they were set to take the field for their Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

Fans were asked to clear the stadium and wait in their cars until the storm passed, but the Steelers later tweeted and said practice had been canceled.