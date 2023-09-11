Report: Pittsburgh Steelers' Cam Heyward expected to miss 8 weeks with groin injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will reportedly be without defensive tackle Cam Heyward for weeks because of a groin injury.

Heyward suffered a groin injury Sunday against the 49ers. According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Heyward will have surgery and miss up to eight weeks.

BREAKING: Steelers DE Cam Heyward will have surgery to repair injured groin on Wednesday and expected to miss up to 8 weeks, per sources. Sustained injury vs 49ers. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 11, 2023

Heyward, entering his 13th season, left in the first half with a groin injury. The 34-year-old Heyward, the team's longtime defensive captain, tried to test the groin shortly after leaving before being ruled out for the rest of the game.

The 49ers took advantage of Heyward's absence, gashing the Steelers on the ground behind Christian McCaffery.

Starter Diontae Johnson was also injured, tweaking his right hamstring after a 26-yard reception early in the third quarter. Johnson had three catches for 48 yards at the time of the injury. He was replaced by veteran Allen Robinson, who joined the Steelers following an offseason trade by the Los Angeles Rams.

The Steelers lost 30-7.